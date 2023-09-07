2023 Events at Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007; it is a wine experience in Williamson County. The vineyards are co-owned by country artist Kix Brooks. You can enjoy a wine tasting, the hillside views of the property, and listen to live music. The open year-round vineyard offers live music from May until October on two stages.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

Here are the remaining events at Arrington Vineyards for 2023.