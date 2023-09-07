2023 Events at Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007; it is a wine experience in Williamson County. The vineyards are co-owned by country artist Kix Brooks. You can enjoy a wine tasting, the hillside views of the property, and listen to live music. The open year-round vineyard offers live music from May until October on two stages.
Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.
Here are the remaining events at Arrington Vineyards for 2023.
1Saturday, September 9, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
2Sunday, September 10, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Morris & King Cotton Band
3Saturday, September 16, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage -The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
4Sunday, September 17, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn- Grasstime Band
5Saturday, September 23, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
6Sunday, September 24, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band
7Saturday, September 30, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Elliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
8Sunday, October 1, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Morris & King Cotton Band
9Saturday, October 7, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
10Sunday, October 8, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band
11Saturday, October 14, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
12Sunday, October 15, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band
13Saturday, October 21, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
14Sunday, October 22, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
15Saturday, October 28, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers
16Sunday, October 29, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
17Saturday, November 4, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
18Sunday, November 5, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
19Saturday, November 11, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
20Sunday, November 12, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
21Saturday, November 18, 3 pm- 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
22Sunday, November 19, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio
23Friday, November 24, noon – 4 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
24Saturday, November 25, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
25Sunday, November 26, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band