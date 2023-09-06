Legends Steakhouse Offers Saturday Steakhouse Burger Special

September 6, 2023 – Legends Steakhouse has an amazing Saturday Steakhouse Cheeseburger and fries special for only $6.99. You can also add a milkshake for another $3.

The Columbia location special runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Legends location in Smyrna runs all day on Saturday.

Each Legends location also has daily specials on the menu. You can view those here!

Legends Steakhouse is a local chain of steakhouses in Tennessee and Northern Alabama. It was founded in 1988 and has four locations: Smyrna, Columbia, Shelbyville, and Pulaski.

Legends Steakhouse is known for its high-quality steaks, which are aged to perfection. The menu also includes a variety of seafood dishes, Southern comfort fare, and salads. Legends Steakhouse also has a full bar with a wide selection of wines, beers, and cocktails.

Columbia Location

2401 Pulaski Hwy,

Columbia, TN 38401

((931) 380-1888

Smyrna Location

1918 Almaville Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 220.2115