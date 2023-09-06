Hattie Jane’s Releases New Fall Flavors

Hattie Jane’s, a local ice cream shop has just released its fall and special flavors for the season.

Fall Flavors at Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hattie Jane’s has launched their seasonal flavors in honor of Fall.

Toasted S’mores: Toasted homemade marshmallows, homemade graham cracker crumbles and a fudge swirl

Dairy-Free Salted Caramel with Apple Butter: Dairy-free salted caramel with locally made apple butter swirl with apples from North Alabama

Katie Jacobs x Hattie Jane’s Creamery Flavor Collaboration

Styling-expert, photographer, cookie connoisseur and author Katie Jacobs has officially launched her flavor collaboration with Hattie Jane’s Creamery, now available in all scoop shops.

The Brown Sugar & Cookie Dough flavor features a brown sugar ice cream with cookie dough chunks and salted caramel swirl. The limited-edition flavor is now available in honor of Katie’s cookbook The Chocolate Chip Cookie Book releasing on October 3 and now available for pre-order. The book includes more than 100 chocolate chip cookie and cookie-inspired recipes for everyone.

Hattie Jane’s shops are located at Fifth + Broadway, 5055 Broadway, Nashville; 116 Church Street, Murfreesboro, and 16 Public Square, Columbia.