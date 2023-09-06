OBITUARY: Bailey Wayne Gipson

Bailey Wayne Gipson, age 74, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He was preceded in death by parents, Robert L. and Tressie M. (Perry) Gipson.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen L. (Moore) Gipson; daughters, Jaimie E. Raymond of Murfreesboro and Amanda L. Gipson of Seminole, FL; three grandchildren, Patrick Finnigan, Charles Brody, and Mary Elizabeth Rose Raymond of Murfreesboro; three brothers, Joseph A. (Donna) Gipson of Smyrna, Mark A. Gipson of Murfreesboro, and Michael R. (Karen) Gipson of Manchester; three nephews, Anthony (Eva) of Bradyville, Josh (Ambrea) of Manchester, and Robbie (Brooke) of Manchester. He has one surviving uncle, Hubert (Glenda) Perry of Estill Springs and many cousins in the Franklin County area.

Although born in Franklin County, Tennessee, he grew up in Nashville. He was a graduate of Glencliff High School in Nashville, where he was on the football team and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. He and his brother Mike Gipson started Gipson Construction Company. They built many homes in the Rutherford County area.

After retiring from Gipson Construction, he enjoyed golfing and fishing with friends, building beautiful items in his workshop, writing, and singing songs while playing his guitar.

For all of those who love and miss him, there will be a Celebration of Life later on this year. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO BOX 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/