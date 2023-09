September 5, 2023 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals.

On 8/28/2023 at around 8:00pm, the two males left the Dollar General, located at 14048 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna, TN, with activated gift cards for which they did not pay.

If you recognize either of them or have information that might help identify them, please contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

Source: Smyrna, TN Police Department