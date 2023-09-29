Top 5 Stories From Sept 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 29, 2023.

1Smyrna Police Searches for Truck Involved in Auto Theft

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking information regarding an auto theft that occurred on August 29, 2023, at Lowe’s in Smyrna. Read more.

2Spotted Lanternfly Detected in Middle Tennessee

 

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly (SLF) in Davidson County. Tennessee is the 16th state to detect SLF since it was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014. Read more.

3Road Construction and Lane Closures Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2023

 

Middle Tennessee scheduled lane closures for September 28 – October 4, 2023. Read More.

4Arrest Made After Missing Juvenile Found in Mt. Juliet

Photo Credit: Mt. Juliet Police

On Thursday morning, Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield alerted officers to a plate associated with a runaway missing juvenile out of Middle TN. Read More.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around Rutherford County. Read more.

