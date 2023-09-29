Top 5 Stories From Sept 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 29, 2023.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking information regarding an auto theft that occurred on August 29, 2023, at Lowe’s in Smyrna. Read more.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly (SLF) in Davidson County. Tennessee is the 16th state to detect SLF since it was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014. Read more.
Middle Tennessee scheduled lane closures for September 28 – October 4, 2023. Read More.
On Thursday morning, Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield alerted officers to a plate associated with a runaway missing juvenile out of Middle TN. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around Rutherford County. Read more.