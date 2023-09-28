Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around Rutherford County!
1Friday Night Market
Friday, September 29, 2023 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
It’s the last week for Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly food truck festival and local shopping event.
2Oaklands Mansion’s Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 30, 4 PM – 8 PM
Oaklands Mansion
901 Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a wide craft beer selection from several local brewers at Oaklands Mansion’s ninth-annual Oktoberfest. Come hungry as several local food trucks are expected for the event. Oktoberfest is held outdoors so guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Dogs are permitted, but must remain on a leash.
3King Tony’s Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour
Saturday, September 30, 10 AM – 5 PM
Bumpus Harley-Davidson® of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for heart-pounding thrills, mind-blowing stunts, and a day you won’t forget. Don’t miss your chance to witness King Tony and his crew and their v-twin thrill show performed solely on Harley-Davidson motorcycles! Grab your crew and enjoy this adrenaline-fueled extravaganza!
4Murfreesboro Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile Show
Saturday, September 30 – Sunday, October 1, 10 AM – 3:30 PM
Mid TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
This two-day event is a premier reptile expo bringing quality and variety of reptiles, amphibians and exotic mammals. The show provides entertainment such as educational stations, face painting, food and other activities. Experience, learn, and possibly even take home a new family member.
52023 Nashville Walk for Apraxia
Saturday, September 30, 8 AM
Gregory Mills Park
390 Enon Springs Road, Smyrna, TN
Gather to celebrate the achievements of Apraxia Stars, and to raise funds to support the programs that help them shine. The Walk for Apraxia sustains educational opportunities, awareness, financial aid, support for research, and much more. By joining the Walk, you are making the apraxia community tighter, stronger, and ready for the road ahead. Registration is free.