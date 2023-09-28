Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 2023 Nashville Walk for Apraxia

Saturday, September 30, 8 AM

Gregory Mills Park

390 Enon Springs Road, Smyrna, TN

Gather to celebrate the achievements of Apraxia Stars, and to raise funds to support the programs that help them shine. The Walk for Apraxia sustains educational opportunities, awareness, financial aid, support for research, and much more. By joining the Walk, you are making the apraxia community tighter, stronger, and ready for the road ahead. Registration is free.

Learn more here