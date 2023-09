September 29, 2023 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking information regarding an auto theft that occurred on August 29, 2023, at Lowe’s in Smyrna.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 – 2019 model with aftermarket wheels, a 4-door double cab, and a large dent on the passenger side truck bed.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or at andrew.schaefer@townofsmyrna.org.

Source: Smyrna Police