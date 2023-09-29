MTSU Football Loses to Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee football team sputtered out of the gate and could not find their feet, as a poor first half proved too much to overcome on Thursday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Blue Raiders (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) gave up over 250 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes while the Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) held MTSU under 125 yards of offense in the first half themselves, building a 20-point lead before halftime that MTSU struggled to overcome with second half adjustments.

By the Numbers

260-124: Yardage advantage for the Hilltoppers in the first half. WKU more than doubled MTSU’s output in total offense in the game’s first 30 minutes and nearly tripled the Blue Raiders’ output through the air (233-78).

4-for-16, 10-for-19: Third down conversion rates for MTSU and WKU, respectively.

98: Combined pass attempts between the two rivals on Thursday. Both teams’ air raid schemes leaned heavily on the pass.

Blue Raider Notes

Offensive lineman Julius Pierce logged his first start as a Blue Raider against WKU. The redshirt junior had nine career starts under his belt at FIU before transferring to Middle Tennessee.

Linebacker Johnathan Butler made his return to the field for the first time since week one against Alabama.

The 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half marked the longest scoring drive – play wise – of the year.

Source: MTSU

