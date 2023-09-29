Belmont Student-Athletes Are Well Represented Among the MVC Academic Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One hundred thirty three student-athletes highlight nearly 3,200 of those to earn selection to the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll, as announced by the league office. Those 133 student-athletes earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Conference Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award.

The Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average, participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation (by the end of the Spring 2023 semester). Belmont had 12 student-athletes earn the honor from nine different sports:

Derek Sabin (men’s basketball)

Coleman Jones (men’s golf)

Alex Whitehead (men’s golf)

Noah Grimm (men’s track and field)

Nicole Baird (women’s basketball)

Lily Hallum (women’s cross country, track and field)

Taylor Dorenkott (women’s soccer)

Avery Nowak (women’s soccer)

Abigail Ledbetter (softball)

Allison Gunderson (women’s track and field)

Tara Hitchcock (women’s track and field)

Sade Alalade (women’s track and field)

Also, 1014 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for each of the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The Bruins had 94 student-athletes earn the award.

In addition, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced its 2022-23 Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Valley Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.2 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2022/Spring 2023), must have been a member of an athletics team, and must have been enrolled full time during the term they earned the honor. Belmont had over 75 percent of its student-athletes (214) earn a spot on the MVC Honor Roll.

Earlier this summer, Belmont was awarded the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award, which has been presented to the member institution that finishes the school year with the best grade-point average among its student-athletes who participate in a Valley-sponsored sport. Belmont earned a 3.522 for the academic year.

The University has now claimed a conference academic achievement award 20 of the last 22 academic years. It marks the 11th straight crown for Belmont, who claimed the honor every year of its membership in the Ohio Valley Conference (2012-22).

To see a full list of MVC academic award winners, go to www.mvc-sports.com.

