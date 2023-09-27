Top 5 Stories From Sept 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 27, 2023.
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.
One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning. Read more.
Project Donuts in Murfreesboro recently closed following the sale of their location on South Church Street. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.
The investigation into Saturday’s murder of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, in the 3900 block of Keeley Drive in South Nashville led to Wednesday’s arrest of David Samuel Henry, 28, in East Tennessee’s Jefferson County. Read more.