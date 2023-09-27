Top 5 Stories From Sept 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 27, 2023.

1Man Accused of Spending $4K in Fraudulent Transactions in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.

2One Injured in Overnight Crash in Murfreesboro

One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning. Read more.

3Project Donuts in Murfreesboro Closes

Photo from Project Donuts Facebook

 

Project Donuts in Murfreesboro recently closed following the sale of their location on South Church Street. Read More.

4Woman Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.

5Murfreesboro Man Arrested for Nashville Murder

David Henry (MNPD)

 

The investigation into Saturday’s murder of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, in the 3900 block of Keeley Drive in South Nashville led to Wednesday’s arrest of David Samuel Henry, 28, in East Tennessee’s Jefferson County. Read more.

