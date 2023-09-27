Murfreesboro Man Arrested for Nashville Murder

September 27, 2023 – The investigation into Saturday’s murder of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, in the 3900 block of Keeley Drive in South Nashville led to Wednesday’s arrest of David Samuel Henry, 28, in East Tennessee’s Jefferson County. MNPD detectives have sworn out an arrest warrant charging Henry with criminal homicide. He will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Henry, of Murfreesboro, was identified as a suspect in Stowers’ murder based, in part, on tips to Crime Stoppers. Detectives allege Henry fatally shot Stowers inside a Nissan Rogue SUV before pushing Stowers out of the vehicle.

The Homicide Unit issued an alert on Henry’s SUV. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted it today in Jefferson County, initiated a traffic stop, and took Henry into custody. He will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department