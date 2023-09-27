Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 5

Week five of college football is here! below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Thursday, September 28th, 2023

MTSU (1-2) at Western Kentucky (2-2) at 6:30 CT

Saturday, September 30th, 2023

South Carolina (2-2) at Tennessee (3-1) at 6:00 CT

Missouri (4-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3) at 3:00 CT

ETSU (1-2) at Samford (1-3) at 12:00 CT

Chattanooga (3-1) at Wofford (0-4) at 5:00 CT

TSU (2-1) at UT Martin (3-1)at 6:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (1-3) – BYE

Boise State (2-2) at Memphis (3-1) at 3:00 CT