JetBlue Enhances Customer Travel with Family Seating Guarantee

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), a favorite airline of families for more than 20 years, has introduced a formal family seating guarantee to ensure that children aged 13 years and younger can sit next to an adult traveling with them on the same reservation. This initiative is part of JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to enhance the travel experience and promote a comfortable and stress-free journey.

“We know traveling with young children can add challenges, and we want to do everything we can to put parents and families at ease by providing a smooth trip each time they choose JetBlue,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “This enhanced family seating policy reflects our commitment to continue to meet the needs of our customers and provide exceptional service.”

JetBlue’s family seating guarantee incorporates a new process that proactively identifies reservations with children and adults traveling together without prior seating assignments. For no additional fee, the process will ensure a traveling child is assigned a seat next to at least one accompanying adult when seats are available.

Customers who choose JetBlue’s Blue Basic fare, the airline’s version of basic economy, are included in the family seating policy. For bookings made within 24 hours of planned travel, seats may need to be assigned manually by a JetBlue airport crewmember. All customers are urged to continue to proactively select their seats at the time of booking to ensure the smoothest travel experience possible.

Customer Commitments

JetBlue continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the customer experience. For over two decades, JetBlue has been known for its award-winning customer experience and for leading the industry by being the first and only U.S. airline to voluntarily create a Customer Bill of Rights.

The Customer Bill of Rights, published back in 2007, is a transparent document that outlines JetBlue’s commitments to its customers and provides compensation if things do not go as planned. Last year, JetBlue merged the Customer Bill of Rights into a larger, more robust customer assurance resource, including the JetBlue Customer Service Plan.

About JetBlue

