Project Donuts in Murfreesboro Closes

Project Donuts in Murfreesboro recently closed following the sale of their location on South Church Street, the shop announced on Friday, September 22.

The donut shop’s last day of business was Sunday, September 24. Project Donuts stated the Murfreesboro location was coming at the expense of personal time and health.

“We hope you enjoyed our creativity with donuts. We thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us,” the shop said.

You can still visit Project Donut’s Manchester location. Any existing preorders will still be honored at the Manchester location and arrangements for delivery will be made.

The location at 2898 South Church Street will now serve a new sweets shop, Daylight Donuts. Their opening date is set for October 1.