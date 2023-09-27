Gov. Lee Champions Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy

On Wednesday, September 27, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee celebrated the groundbreaking on a Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA) at Cockrill Bend in Nashville.

The $415 million campus will include training facilities for state and local law enforcement, housing and dining for cadets and in-service staff, and a new administrative headquarters building for the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. The vast majority of law enforcement officers across the state will receive training at MALETA.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Gov. Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I’ve always said that every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and this shared facility will significantly enhance training and resources that law enforcement agencies need to deliver that quality of life.”

The MALETA campus is designed to provide greater training for law enforcement staff, increase collaboration and information sharing across agencies, and save significant dollars in the process. The campus is designed for flexible scheduling of more than 400 cadets and 200 in-service personnel to be housed on-site. Additionally, the training facilities will accommodate commuting employees and students who train and attend classes daily.

MALETA will be constructed on approximately 800 acres of State-owned property along the Cumberland River in the Cockrill Bend area of Nashville. Phase one of construction will begin by Spring 2024, with the third and final phase of construction beginning in 2025.

“The safety of our citizens and the enforcement of our laws is our primary responsibility as a state government,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). This outstanding new campus will allow our law enforcement officers to be trained in a truly state-of-the-art facility. The multi-agency nature of the MALETA campus will encourage collaboration between agencies and efficient use of taxpayer resources. Tennessee is one of the few states in the nation to invest in this type of shared law enforcement training campus facility. I believe this facility will be critical in ensuring our law enforcement officers remain the best in the nation at keeping citizens safe.”

“This is a historic day as we break ground on the new MALETA facility,” said Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “The Governor and the General Assembly partnered to provide a state-of-the-art law enforcement training facility for the professionals who protect and serve our communities and families every day. Today’s groundbreaking is an indication of our state’s commitment to law and order.”

In addition to funding MALETA, Governor Lee has partnered with the General Assembly to make other significant investments in law enforcement:

Funded more than 200 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper positions

$60 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses

$150 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund

Increased efforts to recruit law enforcement from across the nation to Tennessee

Expanded basic training and increased frequency of training for new recruits

MALETA facilities will be utilized by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI), Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA), Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOS), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for training local law enforcement, members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and corrections officers.