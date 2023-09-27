Record Visitor Spending on Tourism featured on “The Insider” Podcast

Visitor spending in Rutherford County set a record in 2022 as Middle Tennessee continues to be a top destination for tourists. Money spent on tourism in Rutherford County increased 17.3 percent from $634 million in 2021 to $744 million last year.

Wolke provides an overview of visitor spending and the economic development impact for Rutherford County which ranks 7th in Tennessee at a top destination for visitor spending

Tourism generates $72.1 million in local and sales taxes in Rutherford County

Attractions that lure visitors to Rutherford County include Stones River National Battlefield with 600,000 visitors in 2022, the Discovery Center with approximately 120,000 visitors, Oaklands Mansion, Sam Davis Home, the Historic Downtown Square, the Smyrna Depot, and MTSU, to name a few

Residents benefit from tourism through tax savings, calculated at $606.00 in annual tax relief per household, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic Development. Without the benefit, Wolke says each household in Rutheford County would pay more in property taxes.

Successful tourism requires strategies, promotion and partnerships with trade shows, sporting events and conference planners who must be persuaded to select Rutherford County

While Rutherford County has some 5,500 hotel rooms, tourism organizers say Murfreesboro could use more hotel units to support larger events during high demand

The Rutheford County CVB works in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development https://www.tn.gov/tourism.html and professionals across the state to promote Tennessee and its attractions

The TSSAA “Spring Fling,” featuring high school championships, is Rutheford County’s largest event with over 40,000 visitors each year and an economic impact that has increased to $4.8 million. The event continues in Rutherford County through 2025

The CVB aims to position Rutherford County as a premier destination through marketing and sales programs by stressing that tourism enhances all residents of the County through special events, cultural tourism, arts and culture, musical performances, and the tax savings benefit.

For more on Rutherford County’s record-breaking visitor spending, visit https://www.rutherfordchamber.org/news.html

