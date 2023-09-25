Woman Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

September 25, 2023 – Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy.

On September 19, 2023, surveillance video captured a person placing multiple items into a large trash can and leaving the business without paying. The items were loaded onto a white pickup truck.

The person of interest has tattoos on both wrists and one between her shoulder blades.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro TN Police Department