Man Accused of Spending $4K in Fraudulent Transactions in Murfreesboro

September 26, 2023 – Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd.

On Aug. 9, 2023, a customer made multiple fraudulent transactions using a stolen credit card or a created credit card totaling $4,665.82.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or know the individual in the photographs, please contact Detective Ray Daniel (629) 201-5512 or email 0409@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police