Morgan Wallen to Bring ‘One Night at a Time’ to Nissan Stadium

Morgan Wallen announced “One Night at a Time 2024” tour this morning with the help of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Stopping at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024 with special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.

For the tour, fans are asked to register now through Sunday, October 1st. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale. Register for tickets at morganwallen.com.

Wallen said on social media,” Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit.. I’ve got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let’s keep this thing going. Oh and got a song coming out this Friday on Thomas Rhett’s greatest hits album. it’s a real special one.”