September 26, 2023 – One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.

The one-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes near the 2700 block of S. Church Street just after 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Lanes were closed as crews worked the crash but have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department