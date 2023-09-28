Nashville Predators Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (September 26, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Kalan Lind (Red Deer/WHL), Austin Roest (Everett/WHL) and Joey Willis (Saginaw/OHL); defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL) and Graham Sward (Wenatchee/WHL); and goaltenders Austin Elliott (Saskatoon/WHL) and Owen Flores (Niagara/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 54 players – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

Following Monday’s split-squad doubleheader in Florida against the Panthers, the Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their first of two home preseason games tomorrow night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

The Predators will also host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the game are available on Ticketmaster.com. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

