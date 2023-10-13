Top 5 Stories From Oct 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
12182

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 12, 2023.

1Rutherford Co. School Counselor Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to TBI. Read More.

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

 

The incredible Powerball jackpot run culminated last night with a $1.765 billion jackpot win in California and thousands of winners in Tennessee at the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

 

3MISSING: 18-Year-Old Elijah Millar

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

Elijah Millar, 18, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 11, 202. Read more.

4Pet Paradise Opens First Tennessee Location in Murfreesboro

 

Pet Paradise hosted their grand opening on Saturday, October 7, bringing complete, all-inclusive pet health care to the Murfreesboro area! Read More.

5Three People Wanted for Theft from Dollar General in Smyrna

photos from Smyrna Police Department

 

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the persons pictured above for theft from Dollar General on October 2, 2023. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here