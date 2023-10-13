Top 5 Stories From Oct 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 12, 2023.
A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to TBI. Read More.
The incredible Powerball jackpot run culminated last night with a $1.765 billion jackpot win in California and thousands of winners in Tennessee at the game’s other prize levels. Read more.
Elijah Millar, 18, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 11, 202. Read more.
Pet Paradise hosted their grand opening on Saturday, October 7, bringing complete, all-inclusive pet health care to the Murfreesboro area! Read More.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the persons pictured above for theft from Dollar General on October 2, 2023. Read more.