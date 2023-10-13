Weekend Weather 10-13-15-2023

We will keep an eye on this forecast as timing may change, but majot changes are coming this weekend at some point. We will update as needed For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.