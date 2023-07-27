Top 5 Stories From July 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 27, 2023.
Ice cream food truck Black Box Ice Cream, which has been serving its unique creations to people all across the area, has plans to open a storefront in Smyrna soon. Read more.
Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited. Read More.
Great Clips partnered with country music artist, Walker Hayes, and his six kids to star in a new video called “In the Green Room,” which also uses the chorus from an unreleased song titled “Haircut.” Read more.
The Dapper Owl Coffee Pub and Bakery has recently opened near the Middle Tennessee State University Campus at 2412 Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read More.