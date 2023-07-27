Top 5 Stories From July 27, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 27, 2023.

1Unique Black Box Ice Cream to Open a Smyrna Storefront

The many flavors of Black Box Ice Cream. Photo from Black Box Facebook.

 

Ice cream food truck Black Box Ice Cream, which has been serving its unique creations to people all across the area, has plans to open a storefront in Smyrna soon. Read more.

2Jason Aldean Edits New Music Video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited. Read More.

3Walker Hayes and Kids Visit Murfreesboro Great Clips for Back to School Campaign

Great Clips partnered with country music artist, Walker Hayes, and his six kids to star in a new video called “In the Green Room,” which also uses the chorus from an unreleased song titled “Haircut.” Read more.

4This New Cafe is Part Pub, Part Coffee Shop and a Must Visit Destination

Photo from Dapper Owl website.

 

The Dapper Owl Coffee Pub and Bakery has recently opened near the Middle Tennessee State University Campus at 2412 Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.

5Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read More.

