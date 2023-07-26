Walker Hayes and Kids Visit Murfreesboro Great Clips for Back to School Campaign

Great Clips launched its annual integrated marketing campaign for back-to-school season that reinforces how a fresh haircut from Great Clips can give kids a much-needed boost of confidence for the first day of school. Great Clips partnered with country music artist, Walker Hayes, and his six kids to star in a new video called “In the Green Room,” which also uses the chorus from an unreleased song titled “Haircut.”

The brand also conducted a new survey of parents to understand more about the annual back-to-school haircut tradition, the impact it has on a child’s confidence, and trending styles for boys and girls.

“Going back to school is an exciting time, but we also understand that it can be stressful for kids battling insecurities and also for their parents who are managing a never ending checklist of to-dos,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Based on our first back-to-school survey, it’s encouraging to see that more than half of the respondents believe that a fresh haircut gives their kids a boost of confidence heading into the new year. We’re also very excited to feature Walker Hayes, his children, and music in our campaign to reinforce the positive impact that a fresh haircut can have in our everyday lives.”

To help launch the campaign, Walker Hayes and his six children recently visited a Great Clips salon in Murfreesboro, TN to get fresh haircuts ahead of back-to-school season. A new video called “In the Green Room,” explores the similarities of Walker performing on tour and his kids resuming school as well as the powerful role that a haircut from Great Clips can play in building confidence. The video also features a chorus from Hayes’ song called “Haircut” that reinforces the feeling that someone experiences after getting a great haircut. The song will be featured across Great Clips’ campaign spanning online and social media channels.

“There’s nothing like that feeling from a fresh new haircut. I know from my own experience going back-to-school and with my kids, how big of a boost a haircut can provide to tackle whatever you’re facing,” said award-winning country music artist and songwriter, Walker Hayes. “I’m also really happy to be able to give fans a sneak peek of this song ‘Haircut’ because the message of what a haircut can offer in terms of confidence fits so well with Great Clips and this campaign.”

Back-To-School Survey Findings*

For the first time, Great Clips surveyed 1,000 parents of school-aged children about back-to-school haircuts. The survey found that two in five parents (nearly 40%) believe their child is self-conscious about their hair ahead of the first day of school, more so than other appearance characteristics such as weight (27%), teeth (21%), skin condition (20%) and

height (15%). However, parents recognize that a fresh new haircut can help overcome insecurities that their child may have about their appearance. One in two parents (52%) believe that a fresh haircut gives their child a boost of confidence heading into the new school year.

Other findings included:

Parents like to make sure that their kids’ hair is looking particularly fresh for school as 63% of respondents noted they bring their children to get a haircut within one week (1-7 days) and 26% target 1 – 2 weeks before the first day.

·According to parents, the top requested style for back-to-school haircuts among boys were fades while girls were interested in long layers. For boys, the top three requested styles included fades (38%), haircuts with texture for a messy or natural look (25%) and longer length (12%), while girl’s top three requested styles included long layers (50%), full bangs with one length haircut (16%) and curtain bangs/bob/pixie (7%; all tied for 3rd).

·Familiarity (47%), pricing (39%), stylists with specific skills (39%), friendly stylists (36%) and convenient locations (30%) drive a parent’s decision on where to bring their child for a back-to-school

haircut.