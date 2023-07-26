8 Menu Items that Can Be Lettuce Wrapped at Freddy’s Steakburgers

Michael Carpenter
Check out all these Freddy’s favorites that can be wrapped in lettuce. Freddy’s can be found in Smyrna at 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy.

  • 1. Original Double
  • 2. Bacon & Cheese Double Steakburger
  • 3. Double Steakburger California Style
  • 4. Original Double Patty Melt (or make it a triple!)
  • 5. Grilled Chicken
  • 6. Crispy Chicken
  • 7. Spicy Chicken
  • 8. Veggie burger

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 480 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

