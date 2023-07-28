Weekend Weather – HOT- 7-28-30-2023

Expect more heat advisories to be issued. Please check on the elderly and those 4 legged friends and hydrate
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.