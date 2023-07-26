Top 5 Stories From July 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 26, 2023.
1Federal Tax Return Deadline for Tennesseans Impacted by Severe Spring Storms, Tornadoes is Next Week
Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds victims of severe storms and tornadoes from March 31 to April 1, 2023, that their federal income tax returns and tax payments are due Monday, July 31, 2023. Read more.
Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read More.
Great Clips partnered with country music artist, Walker Hayes, and his six kids to star in a new video called “In the Green Room,” which also uses the chorus from an unreleased song titled “Haircut.” Read more.
Layla Humphrey, 17, and a sibling left their home in the Battle Ave. area on July 17 in the middle of the night. Her sibling was found, but Layla is still missing. Read more.
In May, a customer left her wallet at the self-checkout at Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. The wallet contained cash, a debit card, and gift cards. The victim’s debit card was used at several locations including Whataburger on Old Fort. Read More.