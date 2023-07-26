Organizers Plan 2nd Free Cycle Event to Provide Food, Items for MTSU Students

Free Cycle is returning for Middle Tennessee State University students — with plans to make it even larger than the inaugural year in 2022.

Organizers have begun accepting donations for the second Free Cycle — an opportunity for MTSU students to outfit their apartments or dorms — to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Student Services and Admissions Center lobby, 1860 Blue Raider Drive. Pre-packed food bags from MTSU Student Food Pantry will also be available.

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the MT One Stop in the Student Services and Admissions Center, but organizers request no clothing. Donations will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

“We need volunteers and donations,” said Becca Smitty, MT One Stop director. “Our first one was such a huge success, so we’re planning the second event where faculty, staff and parents donate household items we offer to students in a yard sale format, but everything will be free.”

Volunteers are needed to assist — cleaning, organizing and displaying items — on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 11, and the morning of Aug. 12, Smitty said.

“We had about 100 students come shop last year and about 50 people visit the food pantry,” she added. “We hope this event helps students outfit their new apartments and dorms. This event is growing in popularity and that definitely shows a need, so we’ll be continuing this event annually.”

Any items not claimed by students will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, Smitty said.

For more information, call the MT One Stop at 615-898-2111.