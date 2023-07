Layla Humphrey, 17, and a sibling left their home in the Battle Ave. area on July 17 in the middle of the night. Her sibling was found, but Layla is still missing.

Humphrey has a ‘MOM’ tattoo on her left arm with flowers and has blue and pink hair. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where she can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5519.