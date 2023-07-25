Card Fraudulently Used After Wallet Stolen From Murfreesboro Walmart

UPDATE – JULY 25, 2023: The two been cleared as persons of interest in a theft case. The lead detective spoke with the gentleman and he was able to provide proof that the two were not involved.

Original Story:

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Back in May, a customer left her wallet at the self-checkout at Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. The wallet contained cash, a debit card, and gift cards. The victim’s debit card was used at several locations including Whataburger on Old Fort.

The persons of interest were seen leaving the fast-food restaurant in a white Dodge Durango.

If you know this man and woman, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.