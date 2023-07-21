Top 5 Stories From July 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 21, 2023.
photo by Theo Wargo
Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.
Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend! Read More.
Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case. Read more.
photo from Nissan Stadium
Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read More.