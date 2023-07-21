Top 5 Stories From July 21, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 21, 2023.

1Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Travis Tritt Respond to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Video

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend! Read More.

3Man on Run After Charging over $15K to Stolen Credit Card

Photo: Murfreesboro Police
Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case. Read more.

4What Songs Will Ed Sheeran Perform at Nissan Stadium?

photo from Nissan Stadium

Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm. Read more.

5Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

tax free weekend

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here