What Songs Will Ed Sheeran Perform at Nissan Stadium?

Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm.

The tour began in May, and Sheeran had surprise guest Eminem at his last stop. We don’t know for sure if he will have any surprises in Nashville. We do know that as part of this tour, Sheeran has performed at smaller theaters before each stadium tour stop. Sheeran has a show at The Ryman on Friday which has been sold out since it was announced.

From other stops on the tour, Sheeran goes back and forth between full-band performances and solo performances. See if your favorite song is on the setlist.

1. “Tides”

2. “Blow”

3. “I’m a Mess”

4. “Shivers”

5. “The A Team”

6. “Castle on the Hill”

7. “Don’t” / “No Diggity”

8. “Eyes Closed”

9. “Give Me Love”

10. “Boat”

11. “Salt Water”

12. “Own It” / “Peru” / “Beautiful People” / “I Don’t Care”

13. “End of Youth”

14. “Overpass Graffiti”

15. “Curtains”

16. “Galway Girl”

17. “Thinking Out Loud”

18. “Love Yourself”

19. “Sing”

20. “Photograph”

21. “Perfect”

22. “Bloodstream”

23. “Afterglow”

24. “Shape of You”

25. “Bad Habits”

26. “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”