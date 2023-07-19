Man on Run After Charging over $15K to Stolen Credit Card

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case.

On June 20, a business owner attempted to make a purchase at Lowe’s in Lebanon but was informed there was no credit left on the business account. It was discovered that $15,000 had been charged to the account in six different cities.

Four of the charges were made at Lowe’s in Murfreesboro.

The person making the fraudulent purchases left the business in a black SUV.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.