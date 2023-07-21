Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Active Shooter Defense Training

Friday, July 21, 2023, 6 PM – 9 PM

Franklin Road Baptist Church

3848 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN

This 3-hour seminar will provide you with an action plan on how to appropriately respond to an active shooter event. These events are unpredictable and evolve quickly. It could happen at your church, workplace, school, or any populated area. We want to help prepare you to protect yourself and your loved ones.

