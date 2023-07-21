Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend!
1Active Shooter Defense Training
Friday, July 21, 2023, 6 PM – 9 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
3848 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN
This 3-hour seminar will provide you with an action plan on how to appropriately respond to an active shooter event. These events are unpredictable and evolve quickly. It could happen at your church, workplace, school, or any populated area. We want to help prepare you to protect yourself and your loved ones.
2Yoga with Horses
Saturday, July 22, 2023, 9 AM – 11 AM
Boudreaux’s Equine Rescue and Sanctuary
214 Steelson Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Take some time to relax while supporting horses at the Boudreaux’s Equine Rescue and Sanctuary this Saturday. This will be a one hour yoga flow in the horse pasture followed by time to feed and interact with the herd. All proceeds go towards providing care for the rescue herd.
Learn more here
3Free Food Distribution at Murfreesboro Church
Saturday, July 22, 2023, 8:45 AM
North Blvd Church of Christ
1112 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
One Generation Away will hold a free food distribution in the Murfreesboro community this Saturday providing fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to anyone in need — no questions asked. This food distribution, sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, will begin around 8:45 a.m., but folks are encouraged to arrive early, as the food is first come, first served.
4Plato’s Closet Huge Shoe Drop
Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10 AM
Plato’s Closet
429 Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
This Saturday, Plato’s Closet of Murfreesboro will be releasing hundreds of gently used sneakers! Find top brands for up to 50-70% off retail prices! Be one of the first five people in line and you’ll get exclusive access for 5 minutes before the doors open! Plus, a free reusable tote!
5Ed Sheeran
Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6 PM
Nissan Stadium
1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN
Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Nissan Stadium this weekend! It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns.