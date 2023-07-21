Smyrna Police Department Appoints New Assistant Police Chiefs

Jason Irvin, Smyrna Police Department Police Chief, is pleased to announce Jeff Dwyer and John Liehr as assistant police chiefs for Smyrna. They both assume their roles on July 22, 2023.

The assistant police chief positions were created to serve as capacity support for the police chief as a result of growth.

“Our goal is to ensure that the citizens continue to receive the service and support they deserve. Jeff and John are both long-time, valued employees and will seamlessly transition to these elevated positions” explained Irvin. Town Manager, Brian D. Hercules, remarked, “We are fortunate to have long-time, valued employees willing to serve leadership roles in public safety.”

Patrol Captain Jeff Dwyer began his law enforcement career in the United States Air Force, Security Police, where he served from 1983 until 1989. He returned home to Smyrna following his military service, joining the Smyrna Police Department in 1990. He worked his way through the ranks of the department, serving as a patrol officer, Corporal in the Patrol Division, and Sergeant in the Patrol Division.

In 1997, Dwyer was promoted to Patrol Captain. While serving with Smyrna Police Department, Captain Dwyer continued to further his education. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University, and graduated from the FBI National Academy, Session 204, in 2001.

“I’m happy today to promote Jeff Dwyer to the position of Assistant Chief of Police over Uniform Services. Jeff has loyally and honorably serviced the Smyrna Police Department and the Town of Smyrna for over 33 years. Jeff strives each day to ensure our Department delivers excellent service to our citizens and community. Jeff is dedicated to making the SPD better each day by working with our patrol division to establish clear standards and expectations for the men and women that answer calls for service from our community. Jeff has worked diligently with me since my first day to make sure my transition into the Department was as smooth as possible and he has supported my vision for our future. Jeff’s work ethic and willingness to always help made him my choice to lead Uniform Services as Assistant Chief.” stated Irvin.

Administrative Captain John Liehr has served with the Smyrna Police Department since 1994. He worked his way through the ranks of the department, serving as a patrol officer, a Field Training Officer, a Corporal in the Patrol Division, a Sergeant in the Patrol Division, a detective, Detective Sergeant of Narcotics, and Detective Sergeant of the Detective Division. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo University, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Nova Southeastern University.

Irvin noted, “I’m excited to promote John Liehr to the position of Assistant Chief of Police over Investigative and Administrative Services. John has been a dedicated employee of the Smyrna Police Department and the Town of Smyrna for over 28 years. John works extremely hard every day to make the Smyrna Police Department better. John’s dedication and love for this Department have been vital to me during my transition into the Department. John has assisted and supported me from day one and made it clear to me that he is someone I can count on to move the Department forward into the future. I’m honored to have him as part of my administrative team at SPD.”