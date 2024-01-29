Top 5 Stories From January 29, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
8318

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 29, 2024.

1Clari Park Begins First Phase Construction

Clari Park Rendering from bretttipton.com

Construction of The Residences at Clari Park has begun as part of the first phase of the 78-acre mixed-use development. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Police Warns of Kidnapping Scam

 

Beware of an apparent scammer calling Murfreesboro residents claiming to have kidnapped a loved one, demanding that a ransom be paid for their release and threatening violence. Read More.

3Murfreesboro Sends Default Notice to One East College Developer

Most Recent Rendering of One East College from Klein Swinney Associates website.

 

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland first reported to WGNS Radio recently that the city has issued a notice of default to One East College, LLC. Read more.

4Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 28 through February 3

 

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 28 through February 3. Read More.

5School Board Honors 45 Schools for Earning Level 5 Designation

Photo by Rutherford County Schools

Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here