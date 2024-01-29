School Board Honors 45 Schools for Earning Level 5 Designation

Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan presented banners to those school principals during the School Board meeting on Jan. 25.
“The Tennessee Department of Education really gives scores on achievement and growth,” Sullivan said. “In our district, we talk about growth the most because growth is something we control. We have a lot of students who move to us who were not with us the year previously, whether it’s the City Schools or because of our explosive growth in student enrollment. Our expectation is that students need to grow each and every year they are with us.”
The rankings are based on student performance from TCAP assessments, which students take each spring.
School districts and schools earn a ranking of one through five to measure annual student academic growth. A ranking of three, for example, signifies a student experienced one year’s worth of growth academically, while a ranking of four or five shows a student grew by more than a year’s worth academically.
For the 2022-2023 school year, 40 Rutherford County Schools out of 48 (the two alternative schools do not receive TCAP scores) received either a ranking of three, four or five. Twenty-six schools received a Level 5 for the 2022-2023 school year and 19 received a Level 5 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Level 5 schools for 2022-2023:
- Blackman High School
- Blackman Middle School
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Middle School
- Eagleville School
- Holloway High School
- John Colemon Elementary School
- Lascassas Elementary School
- Oakland High School
- Oakland Middle School
- Plainview Elementary School
- Rockvale High School
- Rockvale Middle School
- Rocky Fork Middle School
- Rutherford County Virtual School
- Siegel Middle School
- Smyrna Elementary School
- Smyrna Middle School
- Smyrna Primary School
- Stewarts Creek Elementary School
- Stewarts Creek Middle School
- Stewartsboro Elementary School
- Thurman Francis Arts Academy
- Walter Hill Elementary School
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
- Wilson Elementary School
Level 5 schools for 2021-2022:
- Blackman High School
- Brown’s Chapel Elementary School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Cedar Grove Elementary School
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Middle School
- Eagleville School
- John Colemon Elementary School
- Lascassas Elementary School
- Oakland High School
- Rockvale High School
- Rockvale Middle School
- Rocky Fork Middle School
- Siegel Middle School
- Stewarts Creek Elementary School
- Stewarts Creek Middle School
- Stewartsboro Elementary School
- Thurman Francis Arts Academy
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School