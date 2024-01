Billy Currington will hit the road this spring with Kip Moore and special guests Larry Fleet and Redferrin on select dates, produced by Live Nation.

Taking his Multi-Platinum hits and energetic live show to major markets including Atlanta, and stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on May 18th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (1/26) at 10am local time at BillyCurrington.com/tour.