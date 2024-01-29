No. 1 South Carolina Tops Vandy Women’s Basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. – January 28, 2024 – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team dropped a 91-74 contest at No. 1-ranked South Carolina in SEC action on Sunday.

Freshman Aga Makurat was a spark off the bench for the Commodores, as she matched her career-high scoring performance with 18 points against South Carolina. The guard from Sierakowice, Poland sank four 3-pointers against the Gamecocks, as she scored double-digit points against an SEC opponent for the first time in her career.

Makurat was one of four Dores to score double-figure points against the top-ranked team in the nation. Junior Sacha Washington matched Makurat with an 18-point outing. Both Makurat and Washington each grabbed a team-best seven rebounds in the loss. Graduate student Jordyn Cambridge tallied 14 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Junior Iyana Moore rounded out Vandy’s quartet of double-digit scorers with a 13-point performance at South Carolina.

The loss drops Vanderbilt’s overall record to 17-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC games. Meanwhile, South Carolina remains the only undefeated team left in NCAA Division I, as the Gamecocks improve to 19-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Vanderbilt shot 40.3 percent from the floor in the loss against USC. The Dores sank eight 3-pointers, led by Makurat’s four trifectas. South Carolina outrebounded the Commodores 37-35, though the Dores held a 15-14 advantage over the Gamecocks in offensive boards.

Source: Vanderbilt

