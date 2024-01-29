Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 28 through February 3

City Construction Projects for January 28 through February 3

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation at Beasie Rd for waterline installation work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Cason Ln Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation (between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines along Cason Ln between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on Cason Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Bridgemore Blvd Sewer Service Repair Work (between Maroon Dr and Chatfield Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Utility crews will be making sewer service repairs on Bridgemore Blvd between Maroon Dr and Chatfield Dr. Bridgemore Blvd will be closed to through traffic. Residents on Bridgemore Blvd will always have access. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

S Church St at I-24 WB Off-Ramp (Utility Work)

Expected No Lane Closures: Tuesday: Utility crews will be potholing at the NE corner of the of S Church St and I-24 WB Off-Ramp. There will be minor traffic interruptions and no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation Work (Searcy St and Tune Ave)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines at Searcy St and Tune Ave. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. McKnight Park Rd extension off Lt. Patrick McBride Dr (roadway construction work)

2. Old Lascassas Pike between Greenland Dr and N Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk and curb repair work)

3. Greenland Dr between Middle Tennessee Blvd N Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk and curb repair work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

BEDFORD / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be daytime shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.