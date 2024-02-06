Top 5 Stories From February 6, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 6, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Fire Captain Passes Away

Captain David Bricker (Murfreesboro Fire Dept.)

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.

2Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

photo from Toby Keith

 

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read More.

3Both Weekend Fatal Murfreesboro Crash Victims Identified; Investigation Continues

 

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.

410 Places to Take Your Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day

dining at a restaurant stock photo
Stock Photo

 

Rutherford County has lots of great restaurants, but here are 10 that have a reputation for great food, wine, desserts and atmosphere. Some have special menus for the holiday, and some are sticking to their regular menu. But all of these restaurants offer a special dash of romance. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Fast Pace Health in Murfreesboro

Fastpace Health
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Fast Pace Health held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 21, 2023, at 4139 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

 

