Top 5 Stories From February 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 6, 2024.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.
Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Rutherford County has lots of great restaurants, but here are 10 that have a reputation for great food, wine, desserts and atmosphere. Some have special menus for the holiday, and some are sticking to their regular menu. But all of these restaurants offer a special dash of romance. Read more.
Fast Pace Health held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 21, 2023, at 4139 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.