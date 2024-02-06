Publix Launches New Oven or Air Fryer Veggie Kits

Jan. 23, 2024 — If you want to kick off the year right with a quick and easy option that also tastes great, then Publix’s new veggie kits are for you! Adapted for your oven, air fryer or even your microwave, these convenient kits will perfectly accompany your favorite protein or can even be the centerpiece of your meal.

A variety of offerings available

Smokey Harissa and Sweet Potato

Roasted Garlic Seasoned Brussels Sprouts

Butter Seasoned Squash & Asparagus

Garlic Seasoned Tomatoes & Zucchini

All you need to do is open the bag, add your favorite oil and the seasoning packet included, and place the vegetables in your oven or air fryer. Save time and explore a variety of tasty flavors with the new ready-to-cook veggie kits, now available in your store’s produce department.

Source: Publix

