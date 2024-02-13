Top 5 Stories From February 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 13, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 13, 2024

These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read More.

2Rutherford County Schools Initiates Rebranding Efforts with a Community-wide Survey

Rutherford County Schools invites students, families, staff, and the broader Rutherford County community to be part of the district’s rebranding process, by participating in the Community Brand Perceptions Survey, which opens on Monday, February 12. Read more.

3Shooting Death Under Investigation By Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives

One man died after being shot by a second man he knew during an argument Friday afternoon on Twin Oak Drive, a Rutherford County detective sergeant said. Read more.

4Banh Appetite Brings Authentic Vietnamese and French Food to the ‘Boro

Bahn-Appetit
Photo from Banh Appetite Facebook.

Banh Appetite, a play on the French for good eating, is a new Vietnamese food and French pastry restaurant located at 2892 South Church Street in Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Over $350K to be Distributed to 29 Murfreesboro Charities

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, to approve the Community Investment Trust funding of qualified charitable organizations in FY25. Read More.

