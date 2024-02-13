Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 13, 2024

These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 98
View
Taco Bell #34353
1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Christiana Elementary School
4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 95
View
Taco Bell #34361
1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Bonefish Grill
505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 98
View
Hank's Restaurant
2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 98
View
McDonalds
2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 99
View
The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Sports Com Indoor Pool
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 98
View
Bonefish Grill Bar
505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Gyro Club
900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Opah Greek Grill
104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 96
View
The Nutrition Spot
3032 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 99
View
China Wok
2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 99
View
Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn Suites Pool
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 96
View
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc
3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 99
View
Erma Siegel School Food Service
135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Christiana Elementary School Food Service
4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Rock Springs Middle School
3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
View
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 95
View
Fatguy Southern Kitchen
6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 100
View
Jersey Mikes #4061
2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 100
View
Taco Bell #28362
3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
View
Southern Classic Kitchen Mobile Food Est
1932 Warmingfield Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 100
View
Mr. Brew's Taphouse
5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 98
View
Hardee's #1501796
255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 86
View
La Nueva Jerusalem #1
409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 97
View
Chick-fil-A
2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
View
Captain D's #3502
323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 98
View
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 97
View
Sir Pizza
1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 98
View
McDonalds
5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
CoreLife Eatery
2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 98
View
Candlewood Suites
930 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
Avid Hotel
800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
Wingate by Wyndham
118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 92
View
Bella Vista Coffee Shop
900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
El Gallito Express Mobile Unit
9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 99
View
Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment (Bus)
5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
Big Blue Marble Academy CC
1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | Approval
View
Big Blue Marble Academy CC
1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
KidsPark Murfreesboro
215 B Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | Approval
View
Avid Hotel Food
800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
The Social Nutrition
900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 99
View
Wingate by Wyndham
118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 99
View
Hacienda Los Miranda
2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 100
View
John Coleman Elementary School Food
1098 Espey Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2
452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Van Horns Cookies Mobile
452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Overtime Wingz Mobile
2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfresboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 71
View
China Wok
2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Van Horn Cookies-Residence
452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Beyond Gravy Mobile Food Est
306 Battlewood Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Love Thai & Sushi
6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 7, 2024 | 98
View
John Coleman Annex
100 Wise Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
John Coleman
1098 Espey Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Bold N Awesome
576 S. Lowry Street Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
View
Blackman Middle Sch. Food Service
3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Blackman Middle School
3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
The Goat Restaurant
2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 97
View
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 94
View
Dq Grill & Chill
2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 99
View
Stars and Strikes Kitchen
333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit
3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 97
View
Community Christian Day School -Food Svc.
185 Enon Springs W. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Vintage Gypsy Beauty
507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
The Goat Bar
2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 99
View
Stars and Strikes Bar
333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
132 September Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 98
View
Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | Approval
View
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 85
View
El Hornito Bakery 2
2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 96
View
West 22 Tacos
2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 99
View
Southern Flare Bar
98 N Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Poke Fun
577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
View
Alo Michoacana #2
1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 79
View
Sonic M121
1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 99
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

