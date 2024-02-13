Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 13, 2024

These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
|479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 98
|Taco Bell #34353
|1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Christiana Elementary School
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 95
|Taco Bell #34361
|1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Bonefish Grill
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 98
|Hank's Restaurant
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 98
|McDonalds
|2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 99
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 98
|Bonefish Grill Bar
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Gyro Club
|900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Opah Greek Grill
|104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 96
|The Nutrition Spot
|3032 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 99
|China Wok
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 99
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 96
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc
|3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 99
|Erma Siegel School Food Service
|135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Christiana Elementary School Food Service
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Rock Springs Middle School
|3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 95
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Taco Bell #28362
|3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Southern Classic Kitchen Mobile Food Est
|1932 Warmingfield Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Hardee's #1501796
|255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 86
|La Nueva Jerusalem #1
|409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 97
|Chick-fil-A
|2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Captain D's #3502
|323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 98
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 97
|Sir Pizza
|1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 98
|McDonalds
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|CoreLife Eatery
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 98
|Candlewood Suites
|930 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Avid Hotel
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Wingate by Wyndham
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 92
|Bella Vista Coffee Shop
|900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|El Gallito Express Mobile Unit
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment (Bus)
|5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Big Blue Marble Academy CC
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | Approval
|Big Blue Marble Academy CC
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|KidsPark Murfreesboro
|215 B Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | Approval
|Avid Hotel Food
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|The Social Nutrition
|900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Wingate by Wyndham
|118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Hacienda Los Miranda
|2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|John Coleman Elementary School Food
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Overtime Wingz Mobile
|2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfresboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 71
|China Wok
|2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Van Horn Cookies-Residence
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Beyond Gravy Mobile Food Est
|306 Battlewood Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Love Thai & Sushi
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 7, 2024 | 98
|John Coleman Annex
|100 Wise Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|John Coleman
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Bold N Awesome
|576 S. Lowry Street Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Blackman Middle Sch. Food Service
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Blackman Middle School
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|The Goat Restaurant
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 97
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 94
|Dq Grill & Chill
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 99
|Stars and Strikes Kitchen
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit
|3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 97
|Community Christian Day School -Food Svc.
|185 Enon Springs W. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Gypsy Beauty
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|The Goat Bar
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 99
|Stars and Strikes Bar
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|132 September Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 98
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | Approval
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 85
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 96
|West 22 Tacos
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 99
|Southern Flare Bar
|98 N Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Poke Fun
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Alo Michoacana #2
|1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 79
|Sonic M121
|1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.