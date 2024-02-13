Murfreesboro City Offices And Facilities Closed For Presidents’ Day Holiday Feb. 19

In observance of Presidents’ Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices, most recreational facilities, and senior services at St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on the federal holiday.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Feb. 20. Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, Feb. 21.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities, except Adams Tennis Complex, will be closed. Adams Tennis Complex will be open and operate regular hours on the holiday.

Old Fort Golf Club and Bloomfield Links courses will be open, weather permitting.

City Hall business offices will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

George Washington’s Birthday is a United States federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February in honor of George Washington, the first president of the United States. It is also a state holiday in Tennessee and other states where it is known by a variety of names including Presidents’ Day and Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday.

Washington’s Birthday was the first federal holiday to honor an individual’s birth date. In 1885, Congress designated Feb. 22 as a holiday for all federal workers. In 1971, Lincoln’s birth date, which was never a U.S. Federal Government holiday, was added to make the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changing the date to the third Monday in February.