Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 9, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Farrell-Calhoun in Murfreesboro

Farrell-Calhoun
Photo from Rutherford County Chamber

 

Farrell-Calhoun held its ribbon cutting on May 3, 2023, at 1131 Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Attempted Break-In

Photo-Murfreesboro Police
Photo-Murfreesboro Police

 

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.

3Rutherford County Detective Killed in Weekend Crash

Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning Detective Jacob Beu who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023 on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read More.

4Credit Cards, Cash Stolen from Car at Old Fort Park

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a man’s van at Old Fort Park in April. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Police Searching for Hardware Store Thief

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read more.

