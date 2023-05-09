Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.
Farrell-Calhoun held its ribbon cutting on May 3, 2023, at 1131 Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning Detective Jacob Beu who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023 on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a man’s van at Old Fort Park in April. Read more.
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read more.