Rutherford County Detective Killed in Weekend Crash

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning Detective Jacob Beu who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023 on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division,” Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Deputies responded to the crash and found Beu critically injured. He died at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy. He was promoted to patrol corporal in March 2021. He was promoted as a narcotics detective last year.

He served as a member of the SWAT Team. He and the SWAT Team earned honors as Officer of the Month in August 2021 for their response at the devastating floods in Waverly and Humphreys County.

Beu was honored by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018 for making numerous arrests of drunk drivers.

He served as a U.S. Marine.

Funeral services are pending.