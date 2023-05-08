Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1862

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.

1Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin

 

Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.

2Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Attempted Break-In

Photo-Murfreesboro Police
Photo-Murfreesboro Police

 

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.

3Rutherford County Detective Killed in Weekend Crash

Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning Detective Jacob Beu who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023 on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read More.

4New Principal Announced for Overall Creek Elementary

Ortiz, Jenny
Photo from Murfreesboro City Schools

 

Jenny Ortiz will assume the role of Principal at Overall Creek Elementary in the 2023-24 school year, announced Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools. Read more.

51 Intruder Killed, Another Charged in Murfreesboro Home Invasion

Photo From Murfreesboro Police Department
Photo From Murfreesboro Police Department

 

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shot two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here