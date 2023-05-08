Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.
Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning Detective Jacob Beu who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023 on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read More.
Jenny Ortiz will assume the role of Principal at Overall Creek Elementary in the 2023-24 school year, announced Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shot two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night. Read more.